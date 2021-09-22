CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I Get Worms From My Dog?

By K9 Magazine
k9magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's gross to even think it out loud, can I get worms from my dog? But yes, you can get worms from your dog. Be in no doubt, dogs can pass worms on to humans. So you want kisses from your dog, definitely. But you don't want your dog to give you worms. Definitely not.

