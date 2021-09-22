CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Coalition sues over new law ending same-day voter registration

By Holly Michels
Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA broad coalition including unions, advocates for those with disabilities and individuals is seeking to overturn a new law that ended same-day voter registration in Montana. This winter, with support from GOP lawmakers, the Legislature passed House Bill 176, which ended same-day voter registration. Backers of the bill said it would allow elections administrators and workers time on Election Day to focus on voters and pointed to long registration lines in recent years. Opponents said it would cut off access to voting for Montanans unable to register outside of Election Day.

