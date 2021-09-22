Abby Someone

I saw this book all across my TikTok “For You“ page and knew that I had to go out and get it. It did live up to the hype, and I read this book in two days. That is how addicting it was. I simply could not put it down.“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” follows Monique Grant, a small writer for a magazine, is chosen by Evelyn Hugo, an old Hollywood movie actress who had her fair share of scandals as she made her way through the film industry, to write a feature story on her after years of not speaking to the press. The book takes you on a journey as Hugo tells her life story to Grant, all about her seven husbands, her daughter, her coworkers, and past friendships. The book is separated by Hugo’s recounting of her life during each husband. Taylor Jenkins Reid is an incredible writer. She knows how to leave you on the edge of your seat, just waiting for another plot twist or shocking revelation. I can promise that you will not see that ending coming. I read this book on the beach, and I remember just sitting there shocked listening to the waves and staring off into ocean. I will admit that I did shed a few tears at the end.Then, I bought two more of her books. Reid’s writing is so specific, and her words hold such intensity that you cannot help but feel like you are in the room with Evelyn Hugo and Monique Grant. Every single plot point had a bigger purpose that led into the ending.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO