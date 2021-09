Coach Josh Heupel declined to name his starting quarterback against No. 11 Florida. But just as a week ago, he said it's dependent on the injury status of Joe Milton. "I never speak in hypotheticals," Heupel said in Monday's press conference. "(Milton) got a little bit of work last week. We’ll find out where he is, in particular, on Tuesday and Wednesday here. (Then) we'll see where we’re at at that point as far as whether he’ll be able to play or not."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO