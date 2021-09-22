Four Rivers Cultural Center incentivizes festival attendees to get COVID-19 vaccines

ONTARIO — A Mexican Independence Day celebration at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Saturday provided more than just entertainment. The Cultural Center in conjunction with the Malheur County Health Department also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Matt Stringer, outgoing executive director, said he used funds allocated to the center from the Oregon Health Authority to incentivize people to get the vaccines by purchasing $10,000 worth of $100 gift cards from Albertsons. And there were 88 people who got vaccinated during the three-hour event, he said. The Cultural Center has received $300,000 this year to be used to "execute the vaccine," he said, which has been done through advertising and marketing, giveaways and community education and engagement through a variety of wraparound services and staff wages in order to execute affiliated programs. Some of the specific way the Cultural Center has been able to help individuals who have to be isolated or quarantined, according to Stringer, is using that funding to purchase groceries, book hotel stays and coordinate taxi rides. More vaccination events are planned in conjunction with other major events offered by the Cultural Center this year. This includes the Fill the Sleigh arts and crafts bazaar in November and the Christmas lighting in December.