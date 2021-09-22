CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, OR

Four Rivers Cultural Center incentivizes festival attendees to get COVID-19 vaccines

By Leslie Thompson Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO — A Mexican Independence Day celebration at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Saturday provided more than just entertainment. The Cultural Center in conjunction with the Malheur County Health Department also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Matt Stringer, outgoing executive director, said he used funds allocated to the center from the Oregon Health Authority to incentivize people to get the vaccines by purchasing $10,000 worth of $100 gift cards from Albertsons. And there were 88 people who got vaccinated during the three-hour event, he said. The Cultural Center has received $300,000 this year to be used to "execute the vaccine," he said, which has been done through advertising and marketing, giveaways and community education and engagement through a variety of wraparound services and staff wages in order to execute affiliated programs. Some of the specific way the Cultural Center has been able to help individuals who have to be isolated or quarantined, according to Stringer, is using that funding to purchase groceries, book hotel stays and coordinate taxi rides. More vaccination events are planned in conjunction with other major events offered by the Cultural Center this year. This includes the Fill the Sleigh arts and crafts bazaar in November and the Christmas lighting in December.

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malheur County, OR
Government
Ontario, OR
Society
County
Malheur County, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Ontario, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
Malheur County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Society
City
Ontario, OR
Ontario, OR
Government
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Covid 19 Vaccines#Christmas Lighting#Rivers Cultural Center#Mexican#The Cultural Center#Albertsons

Comments / 0

Community Policy