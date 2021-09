Chattooga Indian Softball pitcher Clara Wyatt has made the decision to continue her athletic and academic career at Garden-Webb University. After a recent visit and camp to Gardner–Webb a top private, liberal arts university located in Boiling Springs, NC, Wyatt says her mind was made up. “My favorite thing about Gardner-Webb would have to be the softball coaches and the atmosphere! All of the coaches have so much softball experience and they care so much about me as a person and player. As soon as I stepped on the campus I knew I would want to go there. It felt like home. The softball field is immaculate and so is the entire university.”

