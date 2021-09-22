CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis chairman says Turin is key for group's manufacturing

TURIN (Reuters) – Stellantis chairman said on Wednesday production in Italy was key to the carmaker, responding to criticism that manufacturing in the country was becoming less important after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group. John Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35...

