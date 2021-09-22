Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

On Wednesday, police in Florida named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a ‘person of interest’ in her disappearance during a road trip taken by the couple. The North Port Police Department said Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of the missing woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, returned to North Port, FL on Sept. 1 — 10 days before was reported missing by her family. North Port police Chief Todd Garrison said that Laundrie “has not made himself available to be interviewed or has provided any helpful details. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance.” Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos including one on her finger and another on her forearm that reads “Let it be.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO