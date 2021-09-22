CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — In the two weeks since Gabby Petito went missing while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, her story has gained national attention. Petito's case has made news headlines and gone viral online, with people everywhere trying to find clues and solve the case themselves. Adding to the intrigue in Petito's case is the large social media footprint she left behind as she documented her travels cross-country with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito case: Utah cops not ‘ruling out’ potential link between double murder, missing woman, report says

Utah police are not “ruling out” whether the case of missing Long Island native Gabby Petito is related to a double homicide at a campground near Moab last month. Petito, 22, was last seen in Wyoming late last month, but Moab police were called to a domestic “incident” involving the woman and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 12, as they traversed the state in a van.
Florida police name boyfriend as person of interest in case of missing woman Gabby Petito

On Wednesday, police in Florida named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a ‘person of interest’ in her disappearance during a road trip taken by the couple. The North Port Police Department said Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of the missing woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, returned to North Port, FL on Sept. 1 — 10 days before was reported missing by her family. North Port police Chief Todd Garrison said that Laundrie “has not made himself available to be interviewed or has provided any helpful details. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance.” Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos including one on her finger and another on her forearm that reads “Let it be.”
Gabby Petito Case: Police Investigated Fight Between Missing Woman, Boyfriend on Trip Before Her Disappearance

Police in Moab, Utah, investigated an alleged physical altercation between missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before Petito's mysterious disappearance, according to a just-released police report. After embarking two months ago on a cross-country road trip in their renovated camper van, Laundrie returned to his home in...
Gabby Petito Case: What to Know After Discovery of Remains FBI Believes Are Missing Woman's

Remains found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming have not been formally identified, but FBI agent Charles Jones expressed condolences to Gabby Petito's family. On Sunday, authorities announced they had discovered a body in a Wyoming national park they believed belonged to Gabby Petito, the Long Island, New York, woman who last had contact with her family on Aug. 24 and was reported missing on Sept. 11.
Gabby Petito's Mom Blasts Laundrie Family as Pressure Mounts for Them to End Silence in Missing Woman's Case

Gabby Petito's distraught mother is lashing out today at Brian Laundrie's family for their continued refusal to cooperate in the search for the missing 22-year-old “van life” travel blogger. “We're not gonna ask anything else of them, because they obviously aren't cooperating,” Nichole Schmidt said. Schmidt and her son, TJ,...
Gabby Petito case shines spotlight on other missing person cases

(NEW YORK) -- The national spotlight on Gabby Petito's disappearance has given families of other missing persons hope that they too can amplify their stories and find loves ones. Petito made headlines after she went missing on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend earlier this month. A body found...
Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color

SALT LAKE CITY — In the three months since 62-year-old Navajo rug weaver Ella Mae Begay vanished, the haunting unanswered questions sometimes threaten to overwhelm her niece. Seraphine Warren has organized searches of the vast Navajo Nation landscape near her aunt’s home in Arizona but is running out of money to pay for gas and […]
