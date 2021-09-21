(Updated 9-22-21) Gary Paulson, 69, Cartwright, ND

Funeral services for Gary Paulson, 69 of Cartwright are at 10:00 A.M., (MDT), Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, MT with Pastor Tim O'Shields officiating. Interment with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post #114 of Fairview and the Montana Army Honor Guard will be at 2:00 P.M., (CDT) in the Nameless Cemetery, Cartwright, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 10 AM to 6 PM, (MDT) at the funeral home in Sidney and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the North Dakota Boys Ranch, or a charity of one's choice. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.fulkersons.com.