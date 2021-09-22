CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM to name former NHTSA chief as global regulatory chief – sources

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co is set to name a senior U.S Senate aide and former top auto safety official as its new regulatory affairs chief as the largest U.S. automaker expands its electric vehicle plans, sources told Reuters. GM will appoint David Strickland as vice president for global...

