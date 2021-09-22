Looking for a free rapid COVID-19 take-home test? Try Butler County libraries
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Whether for a concert, employment, trip or family gathering, COVID-19 rapid tests are in high demand. The Ohio Department of Health teamed up with the Ohio Library Council to purchase two million dollars worth of Abbott BinaxNOW Home Tests. Currently, those are being distributed to local libraries across the state, including Southwest Ohio. People may pick up the free rapid tests at participating libraries.www.wlwt.com
