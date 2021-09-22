Two Tetonia ranches receive Century Ranch Award
On Aug. 9, neighbors Gordon D. Hansen of Hansen’s N5 Ranch, and Ted and Shana Mickelsen of Mickelsen Ranch, received the Century Ranch Award. The Century Ranch Award honors and recognizes families that have continuously owned and actively ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more. Representing the Idaho State Historical Society Board of Trustees, Dr. Cheryl O’Brien presented Gordon Hansen and the Mickelsens with a Century Ranch certificate signed by Governor Brad Little, Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore, and Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, in addition to a commemorative Century Ranch sign.www.tetonvalleynews.net
Comments / 0