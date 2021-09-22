Higher education rate lags among Latinos, Hispanics in greater Sacramento region

As the Hispanic and Latino populations grow in California, access to higher education is still low among these ethnic groups. "As much as we have made strides, it still seems that they're not as big as we'd like," said Cathy Rodríguez Aguirre, president and CEO of the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SACHCC), speaking from the State of Hispanics 2021 event. "I think it's because we're a very positive community and we talk about a person who graduated or 'this is what happened' and we're excited about it, but the reality is the percentages are still less than 20%."