Richard Mouneu Charged With Robbery After Allegedly Threatening Walmart Employee, Taking Cash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hutchinson man is charged with robbery after allegedly threatening a Walmart employee in West St. Paul and taking money from a cash register.

Thirty-nine-year-old Richard Mouneu was arrested near the store Monday shortly after the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, a man matching Mouneu’s description feigned purchasing a CD, and when the employee scanned it, he told her to “open the register or he would hurt her.”

The employee told investigators the man then reached for his waistband, making her think he had a weapon. She opened the register and fled immediately.

The man took money from the drawer and left the store.

Officers took Mouneu into custody, and the employee identified him as the suspect.

Mouneu had $760 cash and a glass pipe with trace amounts of methamphetamine in it, according to the complaint.

