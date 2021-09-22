CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Rising COVID Cases Amid Delta Variant Put Minnesota School Plans In Flux

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gqSN_0c4bm8a800

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday announced another 1,600-plus COVID-19 cases, and 14 more deaths . That continues the trend of rising cases since late July, but at this point, the pandemic is affecting the school year.

On Wednesday morning, there were no students in the building at Thomas Edison High School. Minneapolis Public Schools says they switched to online learning due to “significant exposure” due to COVID-19.

State health officials have said they do expect spread in schools to continue to increase over the coming weeks.

School districts across the state have their own plans for COVID mitigation, and are having to respond outbreaks in the classroom.

Pandemic concerns are also impacting at least one business’s decision to go curbside until cases get more under control. J. Selby’s in St. Paul posted on Facebook that it’s closing its dining room until further notice in the interest of safety for staff.

Hospitality Minnesota says it’s not aware of other businesses that have made similar calls.

“We certainly believe restaurants can continue to operate safely in this environment, and we support the ability of each of those folks to make those decisions on a case-by-case basis, working with their staff and contemplating what their customer base expects and needs,” Hospitality Minnesota’s Ben Wogsland said.

In order for there to be blanket mask mandates impacting schools or businesses, or capacity limits once again inside businesses, that would have to come from an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz under a peacetime emergency, and those powers have expired. Walz’s administration says they have no intention of reinstating a state of emergency at this point.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fallen Minnesota Firefighters Honored, Including 2 Who Died Of Job-Related Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds gathered on the south side of the Minnesota State Capitol grounds in St. Paul Sunday to honor fallen firefighters that died in the line of duty. Every year since 2011, people meet at the Capitol on the last Sunday of September for a solemn ceremony to remember Minnesota firefighters. Four more names were etched to the memorial Sunday: • Captain Michael Paider (St. Paul): Died Aug. 26, 2020 • Chief Daryl “Taddy” Drusch (Howard Lake): Jan. 13, 2020 • Charles Brynteson (Minneapolis): April 22, 2018 • John Haycraft (Lewisville): March 15 1968 Michael Paider is survived by his wife, son and his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alliance Seeks To Preserve Duluth’s Most Endangered Buildings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth prides itself of blending history with Minnesota’s future. This weekend, the Duluth Preservation Alliance advocated to protect and recognize some of the northland’s most historic buildings. “Duluth has its own unique history, and so we want to celebrate that, and that’s what makes it different than any other city,” DPA President Jessica Forney said. (credit: CBS) The list of 10 places includes the Fond du Lac neighborhood, Esmund Building and the 4th Street Brownstone apartments. The alliance believes the city should do more to help preserve the buildings. “Having these design standards, part of that is making sure that the city prioritizes reusing and rehabilitating buildings before they are torn down, and that is something I’m working on along with city staff,” Duluth City Councilmember Zack Filipovich said. The alliance adds that tearing down old buildings in place of new ones isn’t environmentally friendly, and using what’s already there is.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Omar Fateh Says Charter Amendment Vote Gives Mpls. Chance For ‘New Approach To Public Safety’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Election Day is five weeks from this Tuesday. Absentee voting is already underway in Minneapolis. Voters there will decide one of the most controversial issues of the past 18 months, an amendment that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. It’s not clear what could happen next. One recent poll shows Black and white residents have different views of the amendment. The only poll on this issue shows a split on how Black and white voters view the amendment and the future of the Minneapolis Police Department. When all voters were asked if they supported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

9th, 10th School Staffers Die Of COVID-19, State Health Dept. Reports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, 10 school staff members have died as a result of the virus. This news comes as the Minnesota Department of Health reports a large uptick in new cases among school-aged children. Education Minnesota said that these mark the first two COVID-19 deaths during the 2021-22 school year. Eight educators died in the previous school year. The health department figures do not indicate where the two newly reported school staff deaths occurred, or whether they were vaccinated or had pre-existing health conditions. “Today is another tragic reminder that this pandemic isn’t over,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Minneapolis, MN
Education
Minneapolis, MN
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The workforce shortage continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing the hospitality industry. The industry is still down nearly 40,000 employees in Minnesota. To address tight staffing issues, Sawatdee Thai Restaurant got creative. The restaurant, which has five locations including Minneapolis, got a robot named DeeDee assist servers. DeeDee carries food, drinks and dirty dishes between the kitchen and dining tables. The restaurant said the robot is designed to “automate repetitive manual work which allows the restaurant staff to focus on outstanding customer service.” It is created by a robotics and artificial intelligence company in California. “It’s been really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Of Minnesota Offer Pfizer Booster Shots, Alongside Places Like Hy-Vee, Thrifty White

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of places have announced they’re available to administer booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine, including the state of Minnesota. The boosters are available to certain groups of people, including long-term care residents, people aged 65 and older, and people 18 and older with underlying medical conditions outlined by the CDC. Gov. Tim Walz urged eligible Minnesotans to receive the booster in a recent statement. “Our administration will always prioritize the health and safety of Minnesotans — and right now that means getting our highest risk Minnesotans booster doses to keep their protection strong against the COVID-19 virus,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Watering Restrictions End In St. Paul, 10 Surrounding Suburbs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Regional Water Services says it will be lifting watering restrictions on Friday, as Minnesota’s record drought is finally waning due to the rainfall of the past few weeks and the cooler fall temperatures. The company serves the city and 10 surrounding suburbs. SPRWS said it “applauds the efforts of our customers in reducing water use during the most severe stages of this year’s drought.” RELATED: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall The company still encourages customers to only water grass when needed, as most lawns only need an inch of water a week. To conserve water, customers can also adjust the mower to a height of three to four inches and leave lawn clippings on the grass to cool the ground and hold moisture. Minneapolis Public Works plans to make a decision on water restrictions in the next week.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 24 More Deaths Confirmed By MDH; 2,434 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA having granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some Americans, health officials on Thursday reported an additional 2,434 virus cases and 24 more deaths. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 694,320 since the pandemic began, with 8,049 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate remains at 6.8%, as reported Thursday. The positivity rate, which went as far down as 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status; the line for high risk is drawn...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo’s Allina Clinic To Reopen 7 Months After Deadly Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota clinic at the center of a deadly shooting will reopen its doors as a place of healing Monday. A gunman opened fire in the Allina Clinic in Buffalo back in February, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and hurting four others. (credit: CBS) The clinic has been renovated ahead of welcoming back patients. Employees and community members donated thousands of dollars to help the clinic’s victims and their families. Gregory Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices in the attack.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Announces Drought Relief Package For Farmers, Livestock Producers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed Friday a $10 million drought relief package for farmers and livestock producers affected by this year’s historic drought. In a statement, the governor said he understands the stress and financial hardship farmers across the state have faced this exceptionally dry year, which has been the worst since 1988. “As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers,” Walz said. “This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.” The package proposes $5 million...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: #Top10WxWeekend Continues With Summery Sunday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall season is in full swing and this weekend has been gorgeous. In fact, in light of the this great stretch of weather, the WCCO Weather Team has declared it a “#Top10Wx Weekend!” Sunday will be back to summer, with sun all around. Most of the state will hit the 80s, and in parts of western Minnesota, it could get to 90. (credit: CBS) A high of 81 degrees is expected in the metro, according to WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak. Good morning! The warm-up is on, and another #Top10WXDay is on the way. Today...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Nearly 800 Patients With The Virus Need Hospitalization

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While federal health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shot advisability, health officials in Minnesota on Wednesday reported 1,642 additional virus cases and 14 more deaths. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health puts the total reported cases at 692,029 and deaths attributed to the virus at 8,025 since the pandemic began. Surging cases due to the Delta variant have been accompanied by rising hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there are 214 patients with the virus requiring intensive care unit beds, with an additional 580 patients needing non-ICU beds. That’s compared to less than 100 total COVID patients...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Minneapolis#Delta#Covid#Wcco#Thomas Edison High School
CBS Minnesota

MN Rep. Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Evacuees At Fort McCoy Calling It ‘Uplifting’ And ‘Emotional’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls her visit with Afghan evacuees “emotional” and “uplifting.” The Minnesota Democrat visited Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy Saturday. Thousands of people have called the base home for the past month. Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee herself and wants to make sure people get the support they need to adjust to life in America. “It is incredible to see that from overnight that they were able to accommodate this many people,” said Omar. One of Omar’s Democratic colleagues from Wisconsin, Rep. Gwen Moore, also made he visit. “To make sure that we were fulfilling our promise and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: Amid Hispanic Heritage Month, What’s Minnesota’s Latino History?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated across the country through October 15. It’s a time to recognize the cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. In Minnesota, that’s a population that’s diverse and growing. So, what is Minnesota’s Latino history? And, what does the population look like now? Good Questions. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 6.1% of Minnesotans identified as Latino or Hispanic. That’s up from 3% in 2000 and 0.9% in 1980. There are now 300,000 Minnesota who are Latino. By 2035, that number is expected to rise...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘It Was Pretty Chaotic’: 3 Dead In Montana Amtrak Train Derailment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An all-hands on deck investigation is underway after a deadly Amtrak derailment. The Empire Builder train, with 160 people on board, went off the tracks late Saturday afternoon near Joplin, Montana. Three people were killed, and dozens more were hurt. A derailment seemed so improbable to Minneapolis resident Megan Vandervest that she dismissed it as a possibility. “I was actually asleep when the train derailed so I awoke to it derailing,” Vandervest said. “I would describe the experience as extreme turbulence on a plane but louder.” After evacuating, she saw eight cars of the Amtrak train were off the tracks, some she...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife’s Untimely Death To Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Minnesota community is supporting a local pastor and his young family after life took a tragic turn. WCCO went to Willmar where an outpouring of love is helping a father heal. On a corner lot in Willmar a poignant reminder of how quickly life can change, from celebrating new life to saying goodbye too soon. “Eighteen days, man. Eighteen days,” Jeff Schmitz said. Jeff and Summer Schmitz were married four years, had a now 2-year-old, Finley, and were excited to welcome twins later this fall. Jeff Schmitz is a pastor at Blomkest Baptist Church. “I was helping out with two...
WILLMAR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Child Care Providers Now Eligible For Direct Payments Under Recovery Program

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Child care providers in Minnesota can now apply for grants to get direct monthly payments to help stabilize their businesses as the economy recovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that child care providers have access to a $300 million state grant program that will last through June of 2023. The program will help child care providers pay their workers and ensure benefits. “Minnesota’s economy depends on the availability of child care,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, in a statement. “By stabilizing the child care industry and putting more money in child care workers’...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Pediatric Hospital Beds Becoming Harder To Find In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At a time when more kids are getting sick, there are fewer pediatric hospital beds available to treat them. “It has been a long and draining ultramarathon for us,” said Dr. Rahul Koranne, CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association. Koranne says staffing is just one piece contributing to limited pediatric beds in the state. “They are tight. It’s because we’re seeing high medical volumes, we are seeing, you know, viruses in our community,” Koranne said. M Health Fairview notes respiratory illnesses, winter viruses like RSV, and mental health crises as factors that are keeping its system extremely busy. Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Sherwin Williams Paint Store Catches Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at a Sherwin Williams Paint store on Saturday afternoon. According to MFD, the crews arrived on the scene around 3:20 p.m. to put out flames at the single-story commercial building on 505 West Lake Street. Smoke could reportedly be scene coming out of the rear window and roof vents of the building. Authorities say the fire was located in the back of the building using cardboard and wood pallets as accelerants. Once it was extinguished, searches were conducted showing no signs of human presence and no injuries were reported. The doors of the building were boarded up by the crew members before departure. MFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Is #1 Pumpkin Spice City In U.S., Survey Finds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re a Minneapolitan and you’re feeling a little jittery and comfort-seeking at the same time, there may be a simple answer. Minneapolis is ranked among the top five most caffeinated cities in the entire country … and first for indulging in pumpkin spice lattes. The survey, which was admittedly performed by Roasty Coffee, was conducted by analyzing coffee-related search terms (for example, “coffee shops near me”). Minneapolis came in fourth among all cities nationwide when it comes to overall caffeine consumption — indeed, the easternmost city among the top five. Seattle was, perhaps unsurprisingly, in first place, followed by Denver...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy