When it comes to creating timeless furniture, there's a lot to learn from modern classics like the String furniture system. The climate emergency is ever at the forefront of minds in the design industry, an industry that on the one hand has the potential to threaten ecological balance by generating more and more planet-stifling stuff, but on the other, is populated by people trained to find solutions to problems. The question of sustainability permeates conversations at every level, challenging practices in all areas of the design process. But when ecologically responsible material sourcing and innovation is addressed and when the environmental impact of manufacture is calibrated to zero, then what is left is the increasingly valued quality of durability.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO