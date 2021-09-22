CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world is bumpy. These researchers are teaching computers geometry to save lives and accelerate commutes.

By Matt Windsor
Cover picture for the articleA new grant to researchers at UAB and the University of Florida from the National Science Foundation is funding an innovative study aimed at precision flood prediction. The work also focuses on pushing the boundaries of the young field of geometric deep learning, which promises to translate the successes of artificial intelligence and machine learning from “flat” problems into the three dimensions of the actual world. Advances here could lead to better route recommendations in navigation apps as well as new breakthroughs in drug discovery and development of novel, energy-efficient materials.

