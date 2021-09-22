CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant-based Snacks Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2028

Sales of plant-based snacks are highly influenced by the growing trend of veganism in line with the rising concerns about the potential health impact of fried snacks. According to Trends Market Research report, there are numerous factors contributing to the rapidly accelerating global plant-based snacks market. The plant-based snacks market is estimated to register a healthy XX% CAGR during the study forecast period 2018-2028.

