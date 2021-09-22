Christian Nava Arrested In June 27 Murder Of 17-Year-Old Johnny Avalos

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An Anaheim man has been arrested in connection with the June murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Christian Alberto Nava, 22, was arrested last Friday in the area of Katella Avenue and Lewis Street for the June 27 murder of Johnny Avalos. The teen had been shot and killed after midnight in the 2200 block of West Colchester Drive.

Immediately after the shooting, police said they were looking for the driver of a dark pickup truck, towing a small trailer, as a possible witness . But since then, very few details about the investigation had been released.

Nava is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 7.