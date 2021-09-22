Chicken Saltimbocca
Saltimbocca is a classic Italian dish. Traditionally, the recipe calls for veal, but in our home, my mother always prepared it with skinless, boneless chicken breasts, and it’s how I prefer it. Simple yet packed with flavor, the chicken is enrobed in thinly sliced prosciutto and then topped with a sage leaf. A toothpick or skewer secures the toppings and, I believe, really helps seal in the flavors of the chicken as it gets a quick pan-fry. For my version, I pat the chicken in flour to create a light crust for the sauce to cling to, and I also believe it really helps “glue” the prosciutto and sage onto the meat.food52.com
Comments / 0