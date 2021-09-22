CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant-based Beverages Market – Survey on Future Scope by 2028

 7 days ago

The plant-based beverages market will continue to accelerate at a steady pace in line with the ever evolving consumer preferences, coupled with the growing popularity of ‘mindful choices’ trend. According to TMR analysis, the plant-based beverages market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of more than XX% by 2028. The study opines that the growing trend of flexitarianism and veganism will continue to fuel growth in global plant-based beverages market.

