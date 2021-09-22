CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis headline Colts’ candidates for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

By Mike Chappell
cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts-flavored trend to the Pro Football Hall of Fame shows no sign of easing. Five former Colts’ cornerstones, led by perennial finalist Reggie Wayne and first-time eligible Robert Mathis, are among the 122 candidates for the Class of 2022. Joining them are center Jeff Saturday, tight end Dallas Clark and safety Bob Sanders. Two other candidates spent time in Indy: linebacker Cornelius Bennett and defensive end Simeon Rice.

