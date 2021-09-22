Minden Sea of Blue

View more in
Minden, LA
Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections
BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill
The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
Investigators seek cause of deadly Montana train derailment
JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Federal investigators are seeking the cause of an Amtrak train derailment near a switch on tracks in the middle of vast farmland in far northern Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized over the weekend. The westbound Empire Builder was traveling from Chicago to...
Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past
Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney tells CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that she was wrong to have opposed gay marriage
Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park
San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
CNN
New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care
(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
CBS News
Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot
Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
edgemedianetwork.com
Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash
Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
Taliban hang bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city of Herat
Four bodies were hung in the heart of the Afghan city of Herat in a grim sign that the Taliban are reinstating its hard-line rule even as they are trying to project a more moderate image. Mulwi Shir Ahmad Ammar, the city's deputy governor, said the four men had kidnapped...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies
Suspect has a tattoo across his shoulders that reads "Death Before Dishonor."
