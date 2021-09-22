Jett: The Far Shore's fictional language started life as gibberish choral music
Lots of good sci-fi has made up languages, but I don't think many could claim their fictional languages were developed through song. Enter Jett: The Far Shore. It's an upcoming interstellar adventure made by Sword & Sworcery developers Superbrothers with Pine Scented Software, in which a team of scouts take off in their jetts to explore an uncharted planet. Better yet, it features its very own language that sound designer Priscilla Snow developed after finding meaning in the gibberish words she used to form the game's music.www.rockpapershotgun.com
Comments / 0