CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Jett: The Far Shore's fictional language started life as gibberish choral music

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of good sci-fi has made up languages, but I don't think many could claim their fictional languages were developed through song. Enter Jett: The Far Shore. It's an upcoming interstellar adventure made by Sword & Sworcery developers Superbrothers with Pine Scented Software, in which a team of scouts take off in their jetts to explore an uncharted planet. Better yet, it features its very own language that sound designer Priscilla Snow developed after finding meaning in the gibberish words she used to form the game's music.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
t2conline.com

New Musical Audio Drama by Byzantine Choral Project Icons/Idols: Irene

The Byzantine Choral Project proudly presents Icons/Idols: Irene, a twelve-episode musical audio drama written by Helen Banner and composed by Grace Oberhofer. The Byzantine Choral Project (BCP) goal is to make theater for women and nonbinary voices. Inspired by the Byzantine Empresses Irene, Maria and Euphrosyne. Based on historical records,...
THEATER & DANCE
Register Citizen

'I start with a blank page': Weston novelist blends experience into fiction

WESTON — Heather Frimmer loves her job. The Weston resident is a radiologist specializing in breast and emergency room imaging at Main Street Radiology in Queens, N.Y. Frimmer, 47, loves that she makes a difference in people’s lives. She loves that she can look at images and use them to help solve medical problems.
WESTON, CT
rockpapershotgun.com

Frankenstein and Dracula are roomies in this moody narrative adventure

"Dracula and Frankenstein are modern day 20-something flatmates who never see one another and only exchange sticky notes. Also they are both very sad. Also Dracula wears puple shades," is the kind of message I'd expect to see from one of my writing acquaintances with the timestamp [2:15am]. It's also the kind of thing I'd respond to with a "yes, do it," eager to find out exactly how the hell they would. That's the energy that I downloaded Frank And Drake's demo with, and it sure is a moody, somber narrative adventure about two unlikely housemates.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Death Of The Reprobate will complete a point and click triptych

I feel as if the header image successfully conveys the appeal of Joe Richardson's work. He makes point-and-click adventures which take real Renaissance paintings, animate them in cut-out style (think Monty Python), and juxtapose them with modern vernacular. His next game was announced today. It's called Death Of The Reprobate,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
happymag.tv

Collar and Flume talk about life, 2000’s trance music and bad trends

In a conversation that is as colourful as their music, Collar and Flume dive into topics about 2000’s trance music, the glorious phenomenon of bad trends and using dog hair as recycled fashion. Grungy, alternate artist Collar (Spencer) and dance, electronic artist Flume (Harley) asked each other some seriously quizzical...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

IncInk Records release five music videos for International Day of Sign Languages

Ranveer Singh and Navzar Eranee’s IncInk label has just launched five new music videos in Indian Sign Language (ISL) for the deaf and hard of hearing. The imprint also announced that they will be hosting a 12-hour stream for the deaf community, raising awareness for the language while celebrating International Day of Sign Languages today, on September 23.
WORLD
hawaiibusiness.com

My Job: A Life in Music

BEGINNINGS: Kira Santos and her younger sister, Ezri, met their original bandmates when they were students at Hawaii MusicWorks, and they started the group when they were only 8 and 4 years old. Formerly known as EMKE, the group changed its name to Close the Distance in spring 2018. The current line-up of the alternative pop band is Kira on lead guitar and vocals, Ezri on bass and vocals, Payton Sekigawa on drums and Raidyn Mendez on rhythm guitar.
PEARL CITY, HI
/Film

Foundation Review: A Science Fiction Classic Finds Bold New Life

How do you adapt Isaac Asimov's "Foundation"? You can't. As written, the novel (and its sequels and prequels) aren't just impenetrable — they're downright un-cinematic. Asimov may have liked writing scenes about men sitting in rooms, having long conversations about societal downfalls and monumental events that have, will, or could happen, but it's hard to imagine a story more ready to die on a screen. It's is a series of novels where people tend to talk about action instead of engaging in it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choral Music#Vocal Music#Sacred Music#Music Video#Sword Sworcery#Superbrothers#Pine Scented Software
rockpapershotgun.com

Sable review: a beautiful adventure beset by troubling bugs

I love the weird beauty of Sable and its coming-of-age adventure story, but there are a lot of small irritants that pile up and - perhaps worst of all - your bike just isn't fun to drive. As you might expect from a game set on a desert planet, Sable...
VIDEO GAMES
freshmusicfreaks.com

The ‘Power’ Of This Week’s New Music Is A Real Life ‘Miracle’ | ICYMI Monday

Mauro Picotto – ‘Back To Cali (Talla 2XLC Remix) The trance scene will never be what it is today without the huge influence of the Italian maestro Mauro Picotto and his label BXR. One of his strongest tracks ‘Back To Cali’ from 2002 attacks the global dancefloors again in 2021 thanks to trance legend Talla 2XLC who adds his current full on straight to point hard uplifting sound to make the original relevant for the current trance movement. It has all the right elements and guarantee signature of Talla 2XLC to win your hearts and become an instant summer success at the download portals.
MUSIC
Holland Sentinel

Carrie Ledet recognized by Holland Chorale for excellence in music education

HOLLAND — A vocal music teacher at West Ottawa’s Macatawa Bay Middle School has been awarded this year’s Calvin Langejans Excellence in Music Education Award from the Holland Chorale. This year’s award was presented to Carrie Ledet, who has taught in West Ottawa for 21 years. She currently conducts the...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

‘Fever Dream’ Review: Director Claudia Llosa Goes Into the Mystic Again, This Time With Netflix Polish

“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality. As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
MOVIES
southplattesentinel.com

Master Chorale starts rehearsing for Christmas concert

After a three-season break due to the Covid virus and its attending restrictions, Master Chorale announces the resumption of weekly rehearsals for their annual Christmas concert. The title for the planned Dec. 12, 2021 concert at NJC’s Corsberg Theater will be “The Twenty-Ninth Noel,” as this will be the group’s 29th Christmas performance.
STERLING, CO
wegotthiscovered.com

Hawkeye’s Captain America Musical Almost Happened In Real Life

The debut trailer for Hawkeye dropped yesterday and – let’s not beat around the bush here – it kicked ass. It clearly takes heavy inspiration from Matt Fraction’s comics run with the character, combining intense action, wry humor, and a bunch of style. But amongst all the arrow-based shenanigans, there’s one particularly great reveal: in the MCU you can see “Rogers: The Musical”.
MOVIES
WGN TV

Prince’s Purple Reign: Author of new book and Metro owner discuss superstar’s life, impact on Chicago music

There’s no argument that Prince was one of the most influential artists of all time. He is celebrated for his limitless talents, boundary-pushing expression and his impact on music. Chicago author Jack Riedy spent the better part of the past five years collecting original interviews and personal stories to illustrate Prince’s lasting impact and the unique relationship between listeners and the artist they love.
CHICAGO, IL
Literary Hub

You Want Voice? It’s Everywhere in Contemporary Fiction

We sit here at our mid-century modern desks, typing away on our little computers, trying to one-up each other with our hottest takes. We roll our eyes at the Twitter discourse—at the whiteness of our hallowed halls, at our shared fetishization of youth—and we rage against “the industry” as though we are not complicit in feeding the machine.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
creativeboom.com

Celt Iwan's fresh identity for Sain, the iconic record label for Welsh language music

Just like many other small record labels in recent years, Sain has suffered from the streaming-boom and fierce competition from tech giants such as Spotify and Apple. But it luckily has a niche, finding success in Welsh language music. On much stabler ground than others in the industry, Sain wanted to strengthen its brand moving forward.
MUSIC
uatrav.com

Jonas Brothers, Alec Benjamin contemplate life’s uncertainties on weekend music releases

This weekend’s music releases from the Jonas Brothers and more are full of unanswered questions, addressing present doubts and uncertainties about the future. The Jonas Brothers’ funky pop single “Who’s In Your Head?” is characterized by prominent falsetto vocals and a catchy guitar refrain. The singers are consumed by thoughts of their previous lovers being with new partners. Lyrics like “Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’“ and “Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’” reveals how much this possibility pains them.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy