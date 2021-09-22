CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

‘Vaccine requirements work’: United Airlines says 97% of U.S. employees are fully vaccinated ahead of deadline

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjeZJ_0c4biyoT00

United Airlines says more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now that there is less than a week before a deadline to get the shots or get fired.

The airline said Wednesday that the new figure does not include a “small number” of employees who are seeking a medical or religious exemption from vaccination.

“Vaccine requirements work,” United said in a memo to employees.

Six United employees sued United this week claiming that the airline is discriminating against employees who get exemptions from the vaccine mandate by placing them on unpaid leave.

“United’s actions have left Plaintiffs with the impossible choice of either taking the COVID-19 vaccine, at the expense of their religious beliefs and their health, or losing their livelihoods,” lawyers for the employees say in their lawsuit, which was filed in federal district court in Fort Worth, Texas.

Four of the six employees said they sought religious exemptions based on their belief that the vaccines were developed using aborted fetal tissue, one said she is allergic to eggs and penicillin, and another said he has multiple sclerosis and his neurologist recommended against vaccination. All were granted exemptions but told they would be put on unpaid leave, according to the lawsuit.

United Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said the company was “reviewing this complaint in greater detail, but at this point we think it’s without merit.”

The airline said last month that up to 90% of pilots and nearly 80% of flight attendants were vaccinated, but it did not give a figure for all U.S. employees at the time.

United said it will start termination proceedings as soon as next Tuesday against employees who are unvaccinated and have not received an exemption.

The airline is among a small group of companies that announced they would require vaccinations even before Sept. 9, when President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly testing for the virus.

Last month, United set a deadline of Sept. 27 – next Monday — for its 67,000 U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated or face termination. However, employees who apply unsuccessfully for an exemption could get more time. They will have five weeks after their denial to get vaccinated.

Chicago-based United declined to give a precise figure for how many workers have asked for an exemption and how many requests have been granted.

Employees who win an exemption will be placed on leave beginning Oct. 2. Some could come back if they wear masks and are tested weekly, although the timing of their return is uncertain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Mandate, Blocked In NYC

The mandatory covid 19 vaccines is a subject that has been debated a lot lately all over the world. Not too long ago, we revealed that experts’ efforts to stop the pandemic have been making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory in some locations. Fauci supports mandatory Covid-19 vaccines. ABCNews notes that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Las Vegas Herald

United Airlines fined by U.S. for holding passengers on tarmacs

The U.S. Transportation Department fined United Airlines for violating federal rules on long tarmac delays, at a cost of $1.9 million. This was the largest fine of its kind, following delays that 3,218 passengers suffered through. United was ordered to ensure there would be no similar violations in the future.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

United Airlines Faces Department of Transportation Fine

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report on Friday was fined $1.9 million by the Department of Transportation for violating federal statutes and a DOT rule prohibiting long tarmac delays. In issuing United its largest fine for tarmac violations, the department also ordered the airline to cease...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
kezi.com

Here's how many Oregon state employees have requested a COVID vaccine exemption

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2,284 Oregon state workers have requested an exemption to Gov. Brown's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to data provided by the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). That's about 5% of the approximately 42,000 employees impacted by the vaccine requirement. Of those, 90% were religious exemption requests and 10%...
OREGON STATE
CBS New York

De Blasio Says City Prepared For School Staffing Shortages As COVID Vaccine Deadline Approaches

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twenty million Americans who received Pfizer’s COVID vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot, but approximately 25% of eligible Americans still have not gotten their first dose. It comes as New York City is still trying to convince some teachers and police officers to get vaccinated. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday, New York City Department of Education workers without at least one dose risk losing their jobs. Millions of older and vulnerable Americans can now get Pfizer booster shots. Eligible New Yorkers quickly lined up on the Upper West Side. “It’s the smart thing to do. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Increases Pressure On COVID Vaccine Holdouts As Deadline For Health Care Workers Approaches

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers in New York state must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul increased the pressure on vaccine holdouts, announcing a plan to replace fired workers, including bringing in the National Guard. Medial assistant Junior Reynoso, of Washington Heights, works at an office in Hell’s Kitchen, helping people get COVID tests and vaccinations. “I don’t want to get vaccinated,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. He’s unvaccinated and vows to remain that way for now, despite Monday’s deadline. “I’m ready to lose my job, and there’s a lot of jobs out there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Vaccinations
Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

United Airlines fined $1.9 million for U.S. tarmac delays

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines was fined $1.9 million Friday by the U.S. Transportation Department for violating federal rules on long tarmac delays and ordered to cease future similar violations. The department said between December 2015 and February, United allowed 25 flights to remain on the tarmac for...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Six United Airlines Workers Sue to Block Vaccine Mandate

Six weeks after United Airlines announced a mandatory vaccine policy for all U.S. employees, a half-dozen workers this week filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination with the policy. The lawsuit was filed in a Texas federal court. The Latest Travel Advice, Requirements for the World's... What It’s Like Traveling on...
ECONOMY
KTLA

KTLA

959
Followers
264
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy