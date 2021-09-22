Murphy Believes She’s The “Toughest” Contender Shevchenko Has Faced

UFC women’s flyweight Lauren Murphy believes she is the “toughest” and most “well-rounded” contender that Valentina Shevchenko will have faced. In the first of two championship fights at UFC 266 this weekend, Murphy will get her first shot at UFC gold. An inconsistent start to her career in the promotion saw defeats to the likes of Liz Carmouche and Katlyn Chookagian leave her with a 2-4 record. But “Lucky” certainly found form in 2019. Since a loss to Sijara Eubanks, Murphy has built a five-fight win streak that includes successes against Roxanne Modafferi and Joanne Calderwood.