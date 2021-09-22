Mike Moustakas is back on the injured list and the Cincinnati Reds roster is amok

The Cincinnati Reds have been playing poorly for nearly a month. Since completing a four game sweep of the Marlins on August 22, the Reds are 8-16. Despite the poor play, the Reds continued to have control or be just below the second wild card spot for weeks, but it caught up quickly with the Reds this past week. The Cardinals out of nowhere went 6-0 at the Mets and against the Padres to take a commanding 3.0 game lead on Cincinnati with two weeks left.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO