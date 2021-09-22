Mike Moustakas is back on the injured list and the Cincinnati Reds roster is amok
Though it’s something we hoped to ignore, tried to shield our eyes from, this Cincinnati Reds season has long been unraveling. The eight consecutive series losses, many against teams that have already hung up their boots for this season, was the most glaring example from a bottom-line perspective, but a quick glance at the team’s roster showed this was simply something that wasn’t going to be sustainable.www.redreporter.com
