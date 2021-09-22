27 Cute Cardigan Sweaters for Women To Snuggle Up in This Autumn

When it comes to clothing, the transitional period between summer’s final sunny days and fall’s first chillier weeks can be tricky. But take it from one Miss Taylor Swift: A cardigan can be the answer to all your outfit woes. Perfect to throw on during those slightly cooler days, the best cardigan sweaters for women will provide you with just enough warmth without making you feel overheated. They’re also just as easy to take off should you find yourself getting hot. But first, you’ll have to make some hard choices. Do you want your cardigan to button up? Should it be on the longer or shorter side? And what material is best to ensure it isn’t too itchy or irritating?