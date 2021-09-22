CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

Ethereum, Solana, VeChain Price Analysis: 22 September

By Indrashish Mitra
ambcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire cryptocurrency market has been facing severe bearishness over the past few weeks. The king of altcoins, Ethereum broke down below crucial support levels and would incur selling pressures from all around. That effect would automatically trickle down to the other smaller altcoins in the market like VeChain. However,...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH spikes higher after a quick test of $2,750 support

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD starts to recover after a retest of previous support. Ethereum is likely to test $3,100 today. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as the market saw a strong move higher today after a retest of $2,750 support. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to continue higher today and look to test the $3,100 resistance.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL slowly continues to retrace, a retest of $120 to follow today?

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD continued to decline overnight. SOL broke past $130 again. Solana price analysis is bearish today as the market continued to decline over the last 24 hours and set another local low and high. Therefore, we expect SOL/USD to see further downside later today and potentially move to retest the $120 current major swing low.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

With its future prospects looking bright, can Tezos upset Ethereum’s DeFi dominance

Ever since August, the market has been witnessing uptrends and downtrends in phases. However, during every phase, there have been exceptions defying the broader trend. Cardano, Solana, Avalanche, Fantom and Cosmos have been a few of those resistant coins. As the market continues to consolidate, yet another alt has made both traders and investors take notice of it.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL Token Price Dropped Till The 0.382 Fibonacci Level

The SOL/BTC pair was trading at 0.003138 BTC, with a loss of 4.16%. The 24hr trading volume in the SOL coin is $4.1 Billion. As mentioned in my previous article on Solana, the coin price was trying to sustain above the 0.382 FIB level; however, it couldn’t hold for much longer, resulting in another breakout from good support and the continuation of the retracement phase. Until now, the SOL token price has faced the 0.5 FIB level, and after it failed to rally much higher, the coin is charging back to this support.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Cup And Handle#Moving Average#Ethereum Solana#Bitcoin Day Eth Usd#Macd
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum whales swimming out of Huobi, with a huge catch

After China’s crackdown on crypto transactions, exchanges began to limit their services for China-based users. FUD rapidly spread and many traders began to wonder what penalties they might face for violating the latest ban. Around the same time, the normally calm weekend saw a frenzy of Bitcoin and Ethereum whales...
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, fell by 8.58% in the week ending 26th September. Reversing a 2.61% gain from the week prior, Bitcoin ended the week at $43,190.0. A mixed start to the week saw Bitcoin rise to a Monday intraweek high $47,327.0 before hitting reverse. Know where Ethereum is headed?...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD continued to decline overnight. SOL broke past $136 major support. The price of Solana is down today as the market fell further over the previous 24 hours, establishing another local low and high. As a result, we anticipate SOL/USD to plummet further today and potentially reach the $136 recent major swing low for a retest.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL spikes to $130, a higher low to rally from is slowly set?

Solana price analysis is bullish for today. SOL/USD saw a higher low set yesterday. Solana consolidated around $140. Solana price analysis is bullish today as a new higher low was set, and the market currently consolidates around $140. Therefore, we expect SOL/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours and look to break the $150 previous high next.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH to observe sideways movement around $2,900

Ethereum price analysis suggests further consolidation below $3,000. The Ethereum price analysis shows that despite recovering from the $2,600 lows to climb above the $2,900 mark, ETH has failed in making a breakthrough above the $3,000 mark. However, the price has stabilized significantly in the $2,900 and observes little volatility in the past 24-hours.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: These signals lend more credence to a bearish trend as opposed to a rally

September has been full of mini-crashes in the cryptocurrency market. While some alts have overcome several waves of selling pressure, others have struggled to regain lost ground. Litecoin was somewhere in between. The alt trimmed its losses at a support line of $145, recovered by 14% but was still below levels of bullish control.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Is the recovery phase already afoot right now

The last seven days have been quite action-packed for the crypto-space. Just as the market started showing signs of recovery from 20 September’s crash, China FUD managed to re-stir chaos. In effect, almost all the cryptos in the top-10 recorded drops of 6% to 10% in a matter of hours yesterday.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analytics Firm Says Speculators Are ‘Moving On’ From Ethereum – Here’s Why

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that most speculators are moving on from Ethereum (ETH) in search of better alternatives that offer higher return on investment. The blockchain industry data giant says that exchanges are seeing an influx of Ethereum, suggesting that people are selling their holdings in response to the recent marketwide crypto dip and other world events.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

Is Solana Really Ready To Muscle Deeper Into Ethereum’s Territory?

Solana’s rise in recent months has seen it become the cynosure of eyes within cryptocurrency circles and has raised questions about whether it can take on Ethereum. The quest to overthrow Ethereum was dealt a massive blow following the outage that hit the network last week. Solana fell to lows...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

How are Ethereum Futures coping with the market-wide crash

The effect of the People’s Bank of China’s latest statement on crypto-services prohibition in mainland China was as expected. The crypto-market came tumbling down as Bitcoin fell by over 5% after the news and Ethereum lost more than 7% of its value in just two hours. All was going well...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The US Sun

Cryptocurrency price news – China central bank declares crypto transactions ILLEGAL as Bitcoin cost drops on Coinbase

CHINA'S central bank has declared cryptocurrency transactions illegal as the cost of Bitcoin drops on Coinbase. China made the cryptocurrency announcement yesterday which states that the mining the tokens is banned. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said: “Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities.”. The country previously banned...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Can extreme fear and high risk take it down

On 22 September, the crypto-market was at the risk of falling further towards its early August levels. Bitcoin, for instance, briefly dipped under $40k, with the same, yet again, fueling another ‘Bitcoin’s risk-related’ narrative. Interestingly, soon after, a Bybt report expanded on how Bitcoin remains a risk-on asset. ‘When the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Is there a profitable entry point for Bitcoin right now

When discussing investments in Bitcoin, the one thing that drives the narrative is how or when investors could see profits and when can one enter the market. Even though there are a lot of factors that must be considered, it all comes down to one simple point – time. When...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Away from Bitcoin Futures, but where are ‘big-money investors’ pivoting to

Consider this – One of the world’s largest Investment banks, JP Morgan, has now disclosed that institutional investors prefer Ethereum Futures over Bitcoin Futures. This shift in interest marks a significant milestone for the market’s second-largest crypto, especially in the context of the king coin’s performance this year. According to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy