Annual peak Covid seasons are here to stay. The world of work will pay a big price
This year's flu season is going to be "a whopper," according to former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb. But it's not 2021, or any single year health crisis, which is going to cause the biggest issues for the economy in a post-pandemic future. According to Gottlieb, it is the twin specter of an annual peak flu season and the beginning of a perennial peak Covid season which together will cost the economy and workers more than can be imagined.
