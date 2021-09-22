CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Annual peak Covid seasons are here to stay. The world of work will pay a big price

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s flu season is going to be “a whopper,” according to former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb. But it’s not 2021, or any single year health crisis, which is going to cause the biggest issues for the economy in a post-pandemic future. According to Gottlieb, it is the twin specter of an annual peak flu season and the beginning of a perennial peak Covid season which together will cost the economy and workers more than can be imagined.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

COVID-19 will have peak seasons in the future, expert says

The novel coronavirus won’t ever go away, and instead will become an endemic virus much like the flu, said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. Gottlieb recently told CNBC that the pandemic phase of COVID-19 will end soon, especially as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

Remote working jobs are here to stay, and some employers are worried

Tech organizations are worried about the impact of remote working on team building and workplace culture as new data suggests technology professionals are increasingly prioritizing remote roles when looking for jobs. A survey of 2,000 UK tech workers and employers on jobs marketplace Hackajob found that 50% of employers found...
ECONOMY
healthleadersmedia.com

Big Data and Privacy Stay in the Headlines as Stakeholders Up the Ante on COVID Mandates

"Some of the findings may sound crazy, but in 2021, it's not far from reality in the insurance industry," says one insurtech source. — As we navigate year two of the coronavirus, privacy in the time of COVID-19 continues to shine a light on the permanence and proliferation of personal data and preferences regarding it. Some of the statistics, including those from a recent Breeze survey, may surprise you but the implications likely won't—nor the seriousness given that the first major company in the U.S. has announced it will raise individual premiums based on employee vaccination status data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
stockxpo.com

Bond-Picking Investors Follow the Workers

Labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions have become make-or-break factors for some investors weighing bets on corporate debt. Tom Murphy, portfolio manager and head of global investment-grade credit at Columbia Threadneedle, said the asset manager is placing companies in two buckets: those that can offset increased wages, bottlenecks and shortages with higher prices, and those that can’t without losing business. That has him avoiding packaged-goods makers and department stores.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Commuting#Cnbc#Delta#Zooms
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
stockxpo.com

Corporate-Buyout Loans Near Highs of 2007

A buyout boom fueled by easy money and a looming hike in the capital-gains tax is sweeping Wall Street deal making to highs not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis. Companies have issued $120 billion of “leveraged loans” this year through Sept. 23 to finance corporate buyouts by private-equity firms—just shy of the $124 billion record for the first nine months of the year set in 2007, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s LCD.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stockxpo.com

Individuals Embrace Options Trading, Turbocharging Stock Markets

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. had mostly disappointed the trading app’s fans since their initial public offering. But Harsh Patel felt sure that was about to change. Mr. Patel, a 27-year-old nurse in Columbus, Ohio, figured its price would rise after he saw chatter about Robinhood light up a stock market chatboard. So on Aug. 4, he paid $600 for a call option—a contract that confers the right, though not the obligation, to purchase 100 shares at a stated price by a certain date.
COLUMBUS, OH
stockxpo.com

Debt-Limit Standoff Could Force Fed to Revisit Emergency Playbook

A crisis-management playbook Federal Reserve officials created years ago could guide their response this fall if the federal government can’t pay all its bills because of a political standoff over raising the federal debt limit. The options include the Fed buying Treasury securities in default on the open market and...
U.S. POLITICS
stockxpo.com

U.S.-EU Trade Summit in Pittsburgh Aims to Deepen Trans-Atlantic Ties

Senior U.S. and European officials meet in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, aiming to show that closer trans-Atlantic ties have value—in dollars and euros. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai plan to sit down with European Commission executive vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis to launch a forum they agreed to in June, the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council.
PITTSBURGH, PA
stockxpo.com

Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Spending, Inflation, Manufacturing

The Commerce Department’s monthly report on U.S. consumer spending highlights this week’s economic data. New orders for durable goods in the U.S. are expected to increase in August as business investment and consumer spending remain positive. While demand for factory goods has been strong through the pandemic recovery, manufacturers have been constrained by shortages of parts and labor, transportation bottlenecks and rising material costs.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Ready for peak season, thanks to robotics

Four years ago, electronics retailer Proshop a/s found itself facing the classic growth challenge. Its business was expanding quickly, with sales volumes rising by the month. But that growth also had a downside: It was putting a serious strain on the Højbjerg, Denmark-based company’s fulfillment capabilities—to the point where it was placing the entire business at risk.
ELECTRONICS
stockxpo.com

Gores Guggenheim SPAC Nears Deal to Combine With Polestar

Polestar is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would value the Swedish electric-vehicle maker at $20 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. Polestar, owned by Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is in advanced talks...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy