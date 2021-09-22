Annual peak Covid seasons are here to stay. The world of work will pay a big price

"Some of the findings may sound crazy, but in 2021, it's not far from reality in the insurance industry," says one insurtech source. — As we navigate year two of the coronavirus, privacy in the time of COVID-19 continues to shine a light on the permanence and proliferation of personal data and preferences regarding it. Some of the statistics, including those from a recent Breeze survey, may surprise you but the implications likely won't—nor the seriousness given that the first major company in the U.S. has announced it will raise individual premiums based on employee vaccination status data.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO