Opening Date Set For Southern Beltway, Pittsburgh’s First Major Highway In Decades

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first major highway added to Pittsburgh since the Parkway North in 1989 has its opening date.

The Southern Beltway will officially open on Oct. 15. The highway has been in the works since 1991.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike public information manager says it will be a straight shot from the airport connecting to I-79.

“It will hit areas like McDonald and Cecil Township in South Fayette Township. And we’re right on the border there and at some point where Allegheny and Washington County meet. So there’s a lot of access to different areas including Robinson Township,” Renee Vid Colborn told KDKA in April.

The road will be tolled.

PennDOT hopes it will help ease traffic on the Parkway West, and Colborn said municipalities are anticipating a growth boom once the road is open.