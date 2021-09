News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, as the District remains very focused on ensuring all eligible residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Bowser and DC Health are also encouraging members of the community who are eligible for a booster shot to get their third dose. Previously, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had already recommended that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (have a weakened immune system) receive three doses of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) rather than two doses. This third dose was recommended because sometimes people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised do not build enough (or any) protection when they first get a vaccination.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO