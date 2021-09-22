CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Harrington dead: Hawaii Five-0 actor dies aged 85 after suffering stroke

By James Brinsford
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QqCo_0c4bhGS400

Hawaii Five-0 actor Al Harrington has died, aged 85, on Tuesday after suffering a stroke, his family confirmed.

His family confirmed his death to the Hawaii News Now, saying he was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

Al was born Tausau Ta’a on December 12, 1935, in American Samoa and and was raised by his grandmother until he was three, when his mother Leia Suapaia had him moved to Honolulu in Hawaii, to live with her.

She later married American Roy Harrington, who had come to Hawaii while serving in the US Army.

Al bonded with his stepfather and officially changed his surname to Harrington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDzPf_0c4bhGS400
Al Harrington, star of Hawaii Five-0, has died aged 85

The actor starred as Detective Ben Kokua in the original Hawaii Five-0 series and then played Mamo Kahike in the 2010 reboot.

Al originally joined the cast of Hawaii Five-0 in 1972, replacing original cast member Gilbert 'Zulu' Kauhi as the Polynesian member of the 'Five-0' team.

During his three years on the show, Al rose to international fame before quitting the series to become a Waikiki showroom headliner and recording artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5QM1_0c4bhGS400
Al Harrington and his wife in 2018

He was nicknamed 'The South Pacific Man' and in 2018, he was presented with the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts Lifetime Achievement Award.

Al retired from performing on stage in 1992, and spent the next 13 years living in the United States doing film work in Utah and California.

He made a number of cameos and guest appearances over his time, with appearances in Tom Hanks favourite, Forrest Gump, as well as on TV in Charlie’s Angels, The Jeffersons, Magnum P.I. and Scrubs.

Al is survived by his wife, Rosa, sons Alema and Tau, and daughters Summer and Cassi.

We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story.

