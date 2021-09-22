CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupid Parasite Switch English Release Set for November 2021

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdea Factory International’s next otome game has a release date. The English release of Cupid Parasite will appear on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in November 2021. It will show up first in North America on November 2, 2021. Then on November 5, 2021, it will appear in Europe. It showed up on the system in Japan back on August 2020. Should people want the Cupid Parasite Limited Edition, its pre-orders will open on October 4, 2021.

www.siliconera.com

