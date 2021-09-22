Josh Heupel by the numbers when scoring 30-plus points

Redshirt junior quarterback Joe Milton III started for Tennessee in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. Milton III left the game against Pittsburgh during the first half due to a lower body injury. He completed 7-of-12 passes for 50 yards and totaled 54 rushing yards on five attempts. First-year Vols’ head coach...
Tennessee (1-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) on Saturday in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the matchup. The Vols enter their Week 3 contest after losing to Pittsburgh, 41-34, in the Johnny Majors Classic. Redshirt junior quarterback Joe Milton III...
Josh Heupel sees the NCAA transfer portal as a double-edged sword. football witnessed that throughout the past 10 months with players coming and going from the Vols program. But Heupel believes the transfer portal ultimately will prove a benefit to the Vols. “We are building a well-rounded program,” Heupel said...
Josh Heupel offered an update on Monday at his regular press conference that DE Byron Young, who has missed the last 2 games because of eligibility issues, is cleared to play this week. Young has missed time because there was an eligibility issue related to a prep school he attended...
Tennessee looks to bounce back from its loss to Pittsburgh as in-state FCS program Tennessee Tech visits Knoxville on Sept. 18. All eyes are on the Volunteers quarterback room as Joe Milton was forced to exit due to an apparent leg injury. Hendon Hooker replaced him and was 15-of-21 for 188 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.
Tennessee suffered its first loss under first-year head coach Josh Heupel in the second game of the 2021 season, a 41-34 setback to visiting Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium in a key non-conference clash. Now the Vols have a get-right game this week against Tennessee Tech out of the Football Championship Subdivision before jumping into a stretch of five SEC games in as many weeks. To start the week, Heupel met with the media on campus in Knoxville on Monday for his weekly press conference.
The quarterback position at Tennessee took a turn against Pittsburgh after starter Joe Milton was knocked out of the game with an injury. The injury came at a time where Milton was struggling, not particularly with reads, but with pure accuracy. Tennessee saw several receivers come free down the field,...
Tennessee (1-1) lost to Pittsburgh (2-0), 41-34, in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday. Following Tennessee’s Week 2 contest, first-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media and discussed the Vols’ performance. Below is a transcript of Heupel’s press conference provided by the University of Tennessee. Opening statement. “Appreciate the...
USC fired head coach Clay Helton on Monday. The Trojans’ vacancy has led college football analysts to speculate who will be USC’s next head coach. Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt listed Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley among several candidates he recommends to fill the Trojans’ vacancy. If Riley...
What first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday while speaking to the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Hey, appreciate the opportunity to be here. First time with the Knoxville Quarterback Club. Obviously with COVID all spring, with everything everybody has been battling the last 18, 19 months, these are unique opportunities. So it’s a great opportunity to be here with you guys.
Everything first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference:. “Talking about what our guys have done here this week since getting back in the building, I said it after the ballgame (on Saturday), everyone was disappointed with the outcome of the game. As a coaching staff, loved the energy and the effort we played with. But we’ve just got to be a lot smarter football team. I said after the game you find out a lot more about a football team by the way they approach coming back in the building on Monday. The last three days — we just finished up our Wednesday practice — guys have been great. Really focused, excited about getting another opportunity to compete, taking ownership. Players and coaches, together, taking ownership of the things that we can control, things we’ve got to get better at. Have had great energy at practice. We’re excited. Get another opportunity to go inside Neyland Stadium this Saturday. Excited to continue to journey with these guys. I know they’re ready to play.”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel is making a habit of visiting high schools in Knoxville before the Friday night lights turn on. Heupel made stops at Alcoa High School and South Doyle High School in Knoxville on Friday ahead of Tennessee’s home matchup with Tennessee Tech.
Tennessee (1-1) lost to Pittsburgh (2-0), 41-34, in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday. Joe Milton III started for the Vols, completing 7-of-12 passes for 50 yards. He totaled 54 rushing yards on five attempts against the Panthers. Milton III did not play in the second half due to an...
Before the 13 penalties that cost Tennessee 134 yards on Saturday against Pitt, or the three turnovers that were also fatal the Vols’ 41-34 loss at Neyland Stadium, there was one goosebump moment for Josh Heupel. After Pitt, starting the first drive of the game from its own 16-yard line,...
Coming off their heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Tennessee Vols now have to focus on their next game. How Josh Heupel gets them ready to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles is a huge question, but he addressed that on Monday. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads...
Head coach Josh Heupel offered an update starting quarterback Joe Milton and the quarterback position for the Volunteers after Milton left in the second quarter to the locker room of the Volunteers’ loss to Pitt with an apparent limp. The extent of Milton’s injury remains unknown and Heupel stated that...
First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel praised backup quarterback Hendon Hooker and offered personal insight during his Monday press conference. A former quarterback himself, Heupel brings a unique perspective to the quarterback room as he maneuvers through a competition between former starters. Tennessee brought in transfer quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and...
Coach Josh Heupel said quarterback Joe Milton returned to practice, but he hasn't named a starter against Tennessee Tech. Milton and Hendon Hooker both played in UT's 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh last week, but Harrison Bailey has not played this season. "We do not have a starter yet," Heupel said...
If you've listened to sports talk radio in East Tennessee throughout this week, you know there's one thing on the minds of Vols fans above all else: Tennessee's latest quarterback controversy. Joe Milton started the season's first two games, but the Michigan transfer has struggled, and he exited during the...
A Tennessee fan offered Josh Heupel some advice on how to correct some of the issues in UT’s passing game. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel shares that Wednesday’s “Vol Calls” included a fan’s take on the problem with deep passes. “I hope in practice, we’ve worked on our...
