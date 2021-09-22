Josh Heupel by the numbers when scoring 30-plus points

Tennessee (2-1) has scored 30-plus points in its first three games during the 2021 season under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols defeated Bowling Green (38-6), lost to Pittsburgh (41-34) and were victorious against Tennessee Tech (56-0).

Heupel came to Tennessee after serving as a first-time head coach at UCF from 2018-20. Heupel compiled a 28-8 record at UCF.

Below are stats of Heupel by the numbers when scoring 30-plus points.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Sep 29, 2018; Orlando, FL; UCF Knights head coach Josh Heupel (left) and Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi shake hands after the game at Spectrum Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Games under Josh Heupel to not score 30 points: Cincinnati (2019), Tulsa (2020) and BYU (2020)

Dec 22, 2020; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Josh Heupel walks on the sidelines during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel is the second Vols' head coach all time to score 30-plus points through his first three games (Phillip Fulmer, 1992)

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks on during the second quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee has scored 30-plus points in its first three games of a season since 2004 (UNLV 42, Florida 30, Louisiana Tech 42)