Clemson’s offense did just enough to win — and almost enough to let one slip away — against Georgia Tech on Saturday in the Tigers’ 14-8 victory. While a defense that’s still yet to allow a touchdown continues to carry the Tigers, the other side of the ball is still trying to iron out the wrinkles. Three games into the post-Trevor Lawrence era, Clemson has looked like anything but the explosive unit led last season by the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. After ranking 10th or better nationally in total yards, passing yards and scoring a season ago, the Tigers are in the triple digits in each of those categories following their first three games after mustering less than 300 yards and two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets.

