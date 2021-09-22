CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Baker Mayfield getting shoulder treatments

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b91ZY_0c4bgn8S00

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made a hard tackle after an interception Sunday against the Houston Texans and fears of a serious injury shook the fan base as he headed into the medical tent and later to the locker room for evaluation.

But Mayfield didn't miss a single snap, getting back on the field by the time offense took over and playing through what he described as his shoulder popping "in and out."

With the Chicago Bears next up on the schedule, Mayfield, the tough-as-nails- franchise quarterback, is making sure he's ready to play no matter what. Part of that process is getting treatment on the injured left shoulder daily.

Mayfield said he's flown in physiotherapist Dave Matthews—"not the band," he joked— to work on his shoulder.

"Getting him in here and taking care of me. He's a big reason why I've been able to survive for the last three years," Mayfield said. "One of those guys that I trust with my body, and a lot of our other guys see him, too. He's one of those guys that I'm fortunate to have. It takes a village, and he's one of those key pieces for me.”

That treatment takes place during the breaks of practice and continues after his work day if over, receiving additional treatment and physiotherapy at home.

Three days after the injury, Mayfield said that left shoulder, which thankfully for him is not his throwing arm, is feeling good.

“It’s good. Hanging in there. Attached still,” Mayfield said.

The injury took place after Mayfield was attempting to throw to rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who appeared to stop his route prematurely, allowing the Texans to intercept the ball. Mayfield was injured when making a tackle.

Browns tight end Austin Hooper said that moment, although not ideal, reinforced just how tough Mayfield actually is and was a play that the team rallied around after.

"Definitely reaffirmed how much of a tough S.O.B. he is," Hooper said. "He sets a precedent so no one else can have an excuse now. I mean, if our quarterback’s out there throwing guys to the ground with one arm, what excuse do you have?”

Running back Kareem Hunt said he was nervous when he saw the moment unfold Sunday, telling Mayfield to leave the tackles to him.

“Honestly, I was nervous. I told him, ‘Let me tackle him next time,'" Hunt laughed. "It would have been another tough loss if that would have happened, but I'm surprised he came back really quickly and I'm glad.”

Mayfield, feeling good with his shoulder and ready to move on to Week 3, joked back on Wednesday saying "Well, he needs to get his *** up there and make it happen."

As the Browns keep preparing for the Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon, Mayfield will continue getting work done on his shoulder so he's good to go come Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns DE Myles Garrett remarks on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor leaving the game

The Houston Texans played two different quarterbacks amid their 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury, and did not return after halftime, despite a 10-11 for 125 yards and a touchdown effort. In his place was third-round rookie Davis Mills, who went 8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Make Thrilling Comeback to Beat Baker Mayfield, Browns

The Cleveland Browns' 2020 season ended versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round after Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne converted a clutch fourth-down pass to seal the win. The Browns had all offseason to marinate on that loss. But Patrick Mahomes wasn't about to let them have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
On3.com

Cleveland Browns: Update on Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield injuries

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield both suffered injuries Sunday against the Houston Texans. The staff at NFL.com provided an update on both injuries following Cleveland’s 31-21 victory. Landry suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Browns coach Kevin Stafanski said postgame...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
Community Policy