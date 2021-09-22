CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Danny Childs Captures the Flavors of the Seasons

By Emma Janzen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploring Danny Childs’ Instagram feed is like stepping into a beautiful, moody wonderland of drinks. On any given day, the New Jersey-based bartender might post about one of the many DIY projects he’s got in the works, ever inspired by what’s currently growing in his garden. When asked what’s currently on the docket for early September a few weeks ago, he shared a lengthy to-do list. “Elderberries are ripening and will will be made into elder wine, which will then get spiked with other botanicals and made into a vermouth. We’ve got hops growing that will be dried and used in a traditional Belgian-style lambic ale; heirloom watermelons that are fermented into a watermelon soda and mixed with tarragon-infused gin; tomatoes that are fermented and clarified into a lacto-tomato water—this is mixed into a martini riff with olive oil washed vodka and dry vermouth.”

