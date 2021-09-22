CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFWC GOPHER TORTOISES

Cedar Key News
 6 days ago

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking landowners to help with gopher tortoise conservation efforts as part of the agency’s Gopher Tortoise Recipient Site Program. The program benefits landowners and tortoises and is compatible with other land uses, such as hunting and wetland mitigation. The Gopher Tortoise...

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida offers payments, assistance for landowners to help with gopher tortoise conservation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is getting landowners to help with gopher tortoise conservation efforts as part of the agency’s Gopher Tortoise Recipient Site Program. Officials said the Gopher Tortoise Recipient Site Program provides landowners with an opportunity to generate additional revenue from their...
FLORIDA STATE
Popular Science

How to turn your garden into a tortoise sanctuary

Tortoises often appear in legends and fairy tales—but they can also appear in your own backyard. North America is home to four species of wild tortoise, all sharing similar characteristics: domed shells, clawed feet, and a lovably slow gait. While you may be accustomed to seeing turtles in your local...
ANIMALS
BBC

Critically-endangered tortoises released in Madagascar

Conservationists are releasing a thousand critically-endangered radiated tortoises back into the wild in Madagascar. The radiated tortoise - named after the yellow lines on its shell - can only be found on the island of Madagascar. Their numbers in the wild have dropped harshly from 12 million in 2000, to...
ANIMALS
State
Florida State
AZFamily

Looking for a pet? AZ Game & Fish wants you to consider a desert tortoise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Dogs and cats are wonderful pets, but if you’re looking for a slightly more exotic animal – something unique to Arizona -- a captive desert tortoise might make a great addition to your family. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking after more than 70 desert tortoises that need forever homes. “They vary in size, age and personality but all need a home,” according to AZGFD. The agency says it has seen an influx of desert tortoises this year, “mostly due to unintentional illegal breeding and surrenders.” When adoption season started in April, AZGFD had more than 100 tortoises in its care.
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Pulte Homes destroys 22 FL tortoise burrows, pays a paltry penalty

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Say what you will about Florida (and many of you have), but we’ve sure got some unusual crimes here. A surprising number of them involve reptiles. You have probably heard about the guy who, in 2016, tossed an alligator through a Wendy’s drive-thru window in Royal Palm Beach. Last year, Sanford police recovered a five-foot […] The post Pulte Homes destroys 22 FL tortoise burrows, pays a paltry penalty appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wildlife.org

BLM withdraws cattle from tortoise habitat in California

The Bureau of Land Management reversed its recent decision to allow a rancher to move cattle through Mojave desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii) habitat on federal lands in the California Desert Conservation Area. The decision would have allowed up to 90 cattle to be moved across an area previously closed to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theresandiego.com

What "Shell" Lions Tigers & Bears' New Tortoise Be Named?

Lions Tigers & Bears will host a virtual “shell-ection” for the top names later this month. It’s official – Lions Tigers & Bears has it’s first-ever shelled rescue. Weighing in at 100 pounds, the 17-year-old tortoise is the sanctuary’s latest resident. Here’s the catch … he needs a name by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

National Aviary Closed This Sunday While Search For Steller's Sea Eagle Kodiak Continues

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary has closed to the public on Sunday as the search for Kodiak, the Steller’s Sea Eagle, continues this weekend. While addressing the media, the aviary said that a team of experts are actively out searching for Kodiak, also known as Kody. “Our team includes animal behavior experts who have a trusting relationship with Kody, and the Aviary is closed today so that we can continue to focus on getting him home. At this time, we ask for you to please call us at 412-323-7235 if you see Kody.” The aviary is typically...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Visitors Reminded To Give Wildlife Plenty Of Room During Rut

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Flocks of tourists gather to watch bull elk challenge each other, bugling and defending their herds every September. The annual rut brings huge herds of elk to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Elk, deer and moose are all entering their rut in Colorado’s high country. Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to remind visitors and people who live in Colorado to give these animals plenty of space, wherever you encounter them. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) “If you’re seeing ears back, hair raised, lowering of the head… those are all signs of aggression,” said Ashley Nettles, Wildlife Biologist with the Dillon Ranger District. “So, lots of space is the key and not getting too close… if they’re blocking your path on a trail, go around if you can or just pick a different trail and head back.” (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates that Colorado is home to 280,000 elk, the largest population in the U.S.
ESTES PARK, CO
Cedar Key News

FWC RED TIDE REPORT 2021 SEPTEMBER 24

FWC RED TIDE REPORT (SEPTEMBER 24, 2021) VIEW MAP OF FLORIDA COUNTIES BY CLICKING ON "READ MORE" BELOW. A patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Over the past week, K. brevis was detected in 49 samples. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were observed in 20 samples: one in Okaloosa County, two in Walton County, 10 in and offshore of Pinellas County, two in Manatee County, three offshore of Sarasota County, and two in and offshore of Charlotte County. Additional details are provided below.
SCIENCE
Cedar Key News

TROUBLE IN CEDAR KEY 2021 SEPTEMBER 27

On our return down those last several miles from Central Florida to the Cedar Keys, we continued to notice the beauty. I thought of this October Festival, this Annual Seafood Festival, and what visitors might see in the journey here for the weekend and the journey back to their homes.
CEDAR KEY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

FWC seeks landowners to help with gopher tortoise conservation

