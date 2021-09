Europe were booed on the first tee at Whistling Straits as the Ryder Cup 2021 started. Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm walked out onto the first tee for the opening match of this morning’s foursomes on day one.The Spanish pair take on Team USA favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.The frosty moment was greeted by a smile and a laugh from the Spaniards.LIVE: Follow live hole-by-hole coverage of the Ryder CupWith the first hole halved after Garcia’s tee shot missed the fairway, only for Rahm to splash out to the fringe of the green.Garcia almost chipped in as Spieth missed the...

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO