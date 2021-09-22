CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Stock Exchange to Close Unprofitable Interest-Rate Derivatives Venture

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Stock Exchange Group PLC is shutting its venture in interest-rate derivatives, CurveGlobal Ltd., after it failed to gain traction with traders over the past five years. CurveGlobal will close in January, and some of its futures markets with zero activity are being suspended immediately, LSEG said in a notice to traders posted on its website Tuesday. A spokesperson for the U.K.-based exchange operator confirmed the move Wednesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
