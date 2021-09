Municipals largely ignored the rally in U.S. Treasuries and a massive selloff in equities as participants await another large new-issue week. Without the primary in play and a mostly muted secondary, triple-A benchmark yield curves were little changed, coming nowhere near the moves in Treasuries as the 10- and 30-year UST fell five and six basis points from Friday, respectively, as negative headlines out of China, taper concerns and continued COVID uncertainty weighed heavily on stocks, which saw the largest losses since May.

