Federal Court: Former tourism director stole from Greenup Co.
A former Greenup County official who served in leadership roles in economic development and tourism has pleaded guilty to stealing at least $100,000.
Robert Brian Allen, aka Bobby Allen, is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18 in federal court in Ashland after pleading guilty to charges on Monday. Penalties for the crime include a $250,000 fine and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, records indicate.
According to court records, Allen pilfered money from the county between 2016-19 while in his positions as the tourism commission director and economic development director.
Records show the following:
• Allen deposited checks from the Greenup County Fiscal Court — payable to the tourism commission — into his personal checking account.
• Allen wrote checks from the tourism commission to himself, which he was not entitled to do, and deposited them into his personal account.
• Allen caused automated clearing house transactions to route funds belonging to the fiscal court to his own account.
• He used a tourism commission debit card for personal expenditures and cash withdrawals.
• He established a line of credit with a bank in the name of the tourism commission, and took three draws on it.
During the 2016-19 time period, Allen stole in excess of $100,000 — money that belonged to the county — according to court records.
According to records, Allen agrees to cooperate fully with the United States Attorney’s Office by making a full and complete financial disclosure statement within 30 days of pleading guilty — which would be by Oct. 18.
