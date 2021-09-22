CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

Federal Court: Former tourism director stole from Greenup Co.

By Aaron Snyder
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Former Greenup County tourism director and economic development director Bobby Allen

A former Greenup County official who served in leadership roles in economic development and tourism has pleaded guilty to stealing at least $100,000.

Robert Brian Allen, aka Bobby Allen, is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18 in federal court in Ashland after pleading guilty to charges on Monday. Penalties for the crime include a $250,000 fine and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, records indicate.

According to court records, Allen pilfered money from the county between 2016-19 while in his positions as the tourism commission director and economic development director.

Records show the following:

• Allen deposited checks from the Greenup County Fiscal Court — payable to the tourism commission — into his personal checking account.

• Allen wrote checks from the tourism commission to himself, which he was not entitled to do, and deposited them into his personal account.

• Allen caused automated clearing house transactions to route funds belonging to the fiscal court to his own account.

• He used a tourism commission debit card for personal expenditures and cash withdrawals.

• He established a line of credit with a bank in the name of the tourism commission, and took three draws on it.

During the 2016-19 time period, Allen stole in excess of $100,000 — money that belonged to the county — according to court records.

According to records, Allen agrees to cooperate fully with the United States Attorney’s Office by making a full and complete financial disclosure statement within 30 days of pleading guilty — which would be by Oct. 18.

