Six ex-Treasury chiefs urge debt limit hike, but not Mnuchin

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Six former U.S. Treasury secretaries urged congressional leaders to raise the federal debt limit without delay, saying that a default would cause “serious economic and national security harm” and that delay would also be detrimental. “Even a short-lived default could threaten economic growth. It creates the risk...

