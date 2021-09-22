BOPP Films for Packaging Market - Key Business Strategies and Forecast Year 2021-2027

The global glass curtain wall market is forecast to reach USD 97.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glass curtain wall systems provide additional structural stability for buildings, and protect them against high winds and geological conditions. By preserving the exterior of the buildings from wind and rain, these curtains can reduce the risk of damage to the exterior surfaces. They enhance the appearance of buildings to construct a façade with aesthetic pleasure. Moreover, these installations can add a layer of insulation that can increase the energy efficiency of the structures. Curtain walls also provide added protection against the spread of fire, especially in high-rise developments.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO