CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin State Rep. Celia Israel Won’t Run for Reelection, Is Exploring Mayoral Run

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, announced Wednesday she will not seek reelection and will instead explore a run for Austin mayor next year. “The heartbeat of a city is people from all walks of life working together and learning from each other,” Israel wrote on social media. “That’s why I’m proud that the founding core of my exploratory committee is diverse, with a broad array of lived experiences.”

www.reformaustin.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reform Austin

Twitter Reactions to New Texas Congressional District Maps

After Republicans unveiled their first draft of new district lines for the Texas congressional districts on Monday, Congressional members on both sides of the aisle have largely avoided reacting publicly. While reelection is nearly always top of mind for a politician, this week in the U.S. House is expected to be one of the most pivotal for the Biden administration with deadlines facing the reconciliation economic package and the infrastructure bill.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Laredo Morning Times

State Rep. Jim Murphy, chair of House GOP Caucus, won't seek reelection

State Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston, announced Thursday he will not seek another term to the Texas House. Murphy, who represented House District 133 from 2007-09 and again since 2011, chairs the House GOP Caucus and the House Higher Education Committee. He announced in June his intention to seek reelection, saying...
HOUSTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Celia Israel Makes "Exploratory" Move Toward 2022 Mayor's Race

Someone had to make the first move, and state Rep. Celia Israel became that someone Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, announcing her “exploratory committee” of community leaders poised to back her in the 2022 Austin mayoral race. That election, to succeed the term-limited Steve Adler, isn’t for more than a year,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
minnesotareformer.com

DFL Rep. Ami Wazlawik won’t seek reelection in 2022

State Rep. Ami Wazlawik, DFL-White Bear, will not seek reelection in 2022, she announced Wednesday. Wazlawik, a child care professional, was first elected in 2018. With the seat open, flipping district 38B will likely be a top priority for Republicans seeking to regain a majority in the state House next year. Wazlawik beat out Republican candidates by less than one percentage point in both 2018 and 2020, winning election last year by 100 votes. President Joe Biden won the district with 52% of the vote over Donald Trump’s 45%.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Watson
Dallas News

McKinney state Rep. Scott Sanford will not run for reelection

State Rep. Scott Sanford will not seek reelection, the McKinney Republican said on Sunday. Sanford, who has served District 70 for nearly 10 years, said in a statement that he is planning on spending more time with his family. “As the Legislature embarks on its third special session, I’m reminded...
MCKINNEY, TX
ourquadcities.com

US Rep. Karen Bass planning to run for Los Angeles mayor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a prominent figure in national Democratic politics who was on President Joe Biden’s short list when he was considering a vice presidential pick, is planning to run for Los Angeles mayor, a person familiar with her plans said Friday. Bass’ entry into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRG.com

Rep. Miller-Meeks to run for reelection

Officials in Jones County released a 15-second clip of the moments before lethal force was used against a man in Jones County in August 2020. A 13-year-old is among five people shot Tuesday morning in our nation's capitol. Poll shows steep drop in Biden’s job approval among Iowans. Updated: 7...
JONES COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Legislature#State#D Austin#Democratic#House Lgbtq Caucus#Democrats#Republican#The Texas Tribune
Reform Austin

A Look at the Upcoming Texas Elections

Everyone may be gearing up for the 2022 midterms, but there is a small spattering of important elections happening next week as well as in November. Here’s what to look out for if you want to vote. Texas House Special Elections – September 28. Two Texas House districts are slated...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Veteran Democratic state lawmaker Insko won’t run again

North Carolina Rep. Verla Insko, the longest-serving House Democrat currently in the chamber, announced on Wednesday she won't seek reelection next year. Insko joined the state House in 1997 and became a consistent, liberal voice on expanding health care access and mental health service reforms. The Orange County representative also was a top budget-writer on health issues when Democrats controlled the House.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota State Rep. Frazier won't run for Hennepin County attorney

Minnesota House Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, announced Tuesday that he won't run for Hennepin County Attorney. When Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said three weeks ago that he wouldn't seek re-election, Frazier's name was among those floated as potential replacements. Online speculation about a possible Frazier candidacy continued as several local leaders announced their interest in the post.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy