Austin State Rep. Celia Israel Won’t Run for Reelection, Is Exploring Mayoral Run
State Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, announced Wednesday she will not seek reelection and will instead explore a run for Austin mayor next year. “The heartbeat of a city is people from all walks of life working together and learning from each other,” Israel wrote on social media. “That’s why I’m proud that the founding core of my exploratory committee is diverse, with a broad array of lived experiences.”www.reformaustin.org
