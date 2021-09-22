CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT-Austin Attempts to Calm Faculty Concerns Over Planned Liberty Institute Organized With Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Conservative Donors

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune
University of Texas at Austin leaders attempted to quell concerns among faculty this week over a proposed think tank on campus known as the Liberty Institute, weeks after The Texas Tribune reported that the university was working with private donors and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to create a center that would be “dedicated to the study and teaching of individual liberty, limited government, private enterprise and free markets.”

