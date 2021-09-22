CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Carolina Senate advances sandbox regulatory bill

By Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahhFq_0c4bc2mq00


A North Carolina Senate committee has advanced a bill supporters said would protect consumers from harmful products and services and offer them more choices.

House Bill 624 , dubbed the North Carolina Regulatory Sandbox Act, allows companies to temporarily offer trials of financial or insurance products or services to consumers without being subjected to certain licensing or other regulatory requirements.

"This will give that oversight that will serve as not to hold up through an overburdensome regulatory process that doesn't understand new products," said Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, one of the bill's sponsors.

HB 624 creates a North Carolina Innovation Council to select insurance or financial companies or entrepreneurs for a two-year sandbox program. Those selected would be authorized to offer an "innovative" product or service. An "innovative product or service" is defined in the legislation as a product or service that uses technology to address a problem, provide a benefit or create something novel in the state. Products could include cryptocurrency or blockchain technology.

Under the legislation, the program will be overseen by either the Office of the Commissioner of Banks or the Department of Insurance, depending on the product or service being offered.

The 11-member North Carolina Innovation Council would include the commissioner of banks, commissioner of insurance, secretary of state and the attorney general, or their designees. The governor and legislative leaders each would appoint two members from the public, and the lieutenant governor would assign one member from the public to the council.

The bill cleared the Senate Committee on Commerce and Insurance on Tuesday. It received unanimous support in the House. Backers of the bill hope it would propel North Carolina to the top of the technology industry and a leader in innovation.

Those who apply for the program would pay a $50 application fee and a $450 participation fee to the state. The council will determine whether to charge more fees for the program.

Raleigh-based free-market think-tank John Locke Foundation said a regulatory sandbox will keep North Carolina competitive and encourage more businesses to come to the state.

"One of the most significant obstacles for new and growing businesses involves regulatory restrictions," John Locke Senior Political Analyst Mitch Kokai said. "The idea behind the regulatory sandbox is to give entrepreneurs a limited amount of time to experiment with innovative new products, services, and business models without the typical regulatory burden. That change will draw new businesses to the state. That means new jobs and more tax revenue flowing into the state's tax coffers."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

The history of redistricting in North Carolina

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In North Carolina, there have been more than 40 years of not just political battles, but legal ones, over congressional maps and state House and Senate maps, according to political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer. “Whoever controls the General Assembly controls the mapmaking process,” Bitzer says. “It’s...
POLITICS
Gaston Gazette

Moves to protect North Carolina's trees could be chopped down by state budget bill

Last week Carolina Beach Town Council asked staff to move forward with plans to develop a tree-protection ordinance. On the face of it, a local government moving to protect its tree canopy wouldn’t normally be big news. But if the state budget bill now working its way through the N.C. General Assembly is passed as currently written, the New Hanover County beach town could be one of the last in the state to do so without the blessing of state lawmakers.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte Stories

Sports Betting Bill Re-Referred for North Carolina

There has been a lot of change throughout the US over the past year as different states all around the country look to introduce new legislation around online sports betting and online gambling as a whole, some of the latest success stories have been seen through. Iowa online sports betting...
GAMBLING
wfyi.org

Indiana House Advances Redistricting Bill To Senate

Indiana House Republicans approved a redistricting bill Thursday that likely maintains GOP supermajorities in the Statehouse and eliminates any competitive races for Congress. Democrats have long decried the redistricting process. Unfair maps drawn 10 years ago, they argue, created a biased system. And Rep. Carey Hamilton (D-Indianapolis) said the new maps perpetuate that.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
@JohnLocke

NCGA should move forward with Regulatory Sandbox bill this session

The North Carolina General Assembly is winding down business for this legislative session. There are still several big-ticket items lawmakers need to accomplish, such as passing the biennial budget and drawing voting district lines for the next decade. While lawmakers will prioritize those issues, many pieces of legislation have passed one chamber and await action in the other chamber. Some may still see movement before adjournment, and some may not.
POLITICS
Miami Herald

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Charlotte Observer. Sept. 19, 2021. Editorial: What happens if NC Republicans defy the courts on schools funding?. Superior Court Judge David Lee has set a mid-October deadline for state lawmakers to comply with rulings in the decades-long Leandro school funding case. Those rulings require the legislature to fund public schools at a level that will provide every student the opportunity to receive a “sound, basic education,” as required by the North Carolina Constitution.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Locke
pennbizreport.com

Committee advances manufacturing bill to the state Senate

The state Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee recently advanced the Max Manufacturing Initiative Act to the full Senate for consideration. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-Allegheny and Washington counties), would establish public-private partnerships between private entities and state-related universities. The goal is to promote stronger business alliances and increase employment opportunities while maximizing the institutions’ research capabilities.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Crain's New York Business

Democrats advance housing, climate goals in transportation bill

Rail, transit near affordable housing, and carbon emission programs would get a funding boost in a House transportation panel’s portion of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax and social policy bill. The legislation would address many Democratic climate priorities, with $10 billion for high-speed rail and $4 billion to lower transportation greenhouse...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLNS

Protest at the Capitol Lawn regarding a series of regulatory marijuana bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–This morning over 100 people gathered at the Michigan State Capitol lawn protesting a series of regulatory marijuana bills introduced this week. The package of bills introduced to the legislature would regulate the number of marijuana caregivers can grow, and the number of patients they are allowed to see. At the moment, caregivers are allowed five patients and are allowed to grow 60 medicinal marijuana plants. The new bills say caregivers are allowed one patient and can grow nearly 12 plants.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Senate#Senate Committee#Sandbox#House#Overburdensome#Hb#Banks#Raleigh#John Locke Foundation
PennLive.com

Gun rights advocates call on Pa. Senate to act on bills to advance Second Amendment rights

Gun rights advocates have their aim focused on the Senate to advance legislation that would free up government restrictions on their right to carry a firearm. About 50 members of Gun Owners of America gathered on the steps of the state Capitol on Monday for a lobby day to pressure senators to pass three separate bills that are awaiting action in that chamber.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Local Florida Republicans ‘locked out of finances’ after anti-mask bookkeeper dies of Covid-19

A county-level chapter of the Florida Republican Party is facing financial chaos after its bookkeeper died of Covid-19 – after months of railing against masks mandates and so-called “Faucism”.Gregg Prentice, who served as an accountant for the Hillsborough County GOP, was well-known as an opponent of Covid-19 public health measures, regularly using social media to dismiss the importance of Covid restrictions while questioning the real government motives behind them. He died in Tampa General Hospital last week after contracting a severe case of the virus.After his death, the county party’s executive committee submitted a document to the FEC explaining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
delawarepublic.org

Three bills signed advancing enviromental protection goals

State lawmakers checked off more items on their environmental to-do list last week with three bill signings. This year was big for environmental issues in the First State, with the advancement of a new clean water fund and the imposition of stricter renewable energy requirements. Lawmakers recently celebrated the signing...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
beckershospitalreview.com

Quorum to sell North Carolina hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health plans to sell its 49-bed hospital in Williamston, N.C., to Dallas-based Affinity Health Partners, a Quorum spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review on Sept. 16. Affinity Health Partners signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Martin General Hospital. It will work with the county commission to...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
KTEN.com

Reasons to Live in North Carolina

Originally Posted On: https://valuebuildhomes.com/blog/reasons-to-live-in-north-carolina/. Are you thinking about making a move soon? Consider the great state of North Carolina!. The Old North State is known for its sandy beaches, historic towns, and scenic forests that tourists and locals alike love to visit. But perhaps more importantly, it’s also a great...
REAL ESTATE
wkzo.com

U.S. House Democrats advance abortion rights bill, Senate passage unlikely

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives advanced a bill on Tuesday that would protect the right to abortion and annul some new restrictions passed by Republican-controlled state governments. If the “Women’s Health Protection Act” passes the Democratic-controlled House, it is unlikely to succeed in the 100-member...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy