War Thunder September 22 Update Patch Notes

MLB The Show 21 has today (September 15) launched update 16 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with today’s patch. Today’s patch seems as though it’s rather small, but it brings with it a host of fixes to help improve the quality of the game. One particular issue of note was the ability to sign Free Agents in the off-season through the player search menu, which has been disabled for the time being. This was causing players to be duplicated, which can obviously have its issues when it comes to gameplay. There’s a lot more to discuss here though, so without further adieu, here’s everything new with MLB The Show 21 update 16!

