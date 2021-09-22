CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Jordan's king recalls Gaza War in UN speech

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AdaE_0c4bbgqk00
UN General Assembly In this photo taken from video, King Abdullah II of Jordan, speaks remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UN headquarters. (UN Web TV via AP) (Uncredited)

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:

___

UNITED NATIONS — Jordan’s monarch recalled the 11-day Gaza War of this past summer in his speech before the United Nations, saying Tuesday the latest round of conflict was a reminder that the status quo is unsustainable.

The war in May was the fourth in Gaza since the Hamas Islamic militant group seized power in 2007, triggering a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Palestinian territory.

More than 250 people were killed in Gaza, most of them civilians, including dozens of children and women, according to the U.N. There were 13 deaths in Israel. More than 4,000 homes in Gaza were destroyed or severely damaged.

“But how many more homes will be lost? How many more children will die before the world wakes up?” said King Abdullah, who delivered his pre-recorded remarks remotely to the U.N. General Assembly, though some 100 heads of state and government are attending in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Genuine security for either side — indeed, for the whole world — can only be achieved through the two-state solution.”

He reiterated that such a solution must result in an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side-by-side with Israel in peace.

King Abdullah called for the continued support of UNRWA, the U.N. agency that assists millions of Palestinian refugees, among them the majority of Gaza’s 2 million residents.

The Jordanian king is a close U.S. ally and his nation has custodianship over the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. The area was the scene of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshippers during the last days of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May.

Since 2008, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflicts, according to the U.N. While many were fighters for Hamas or other militant groups, more than half were civilians. On the Israeli side, the death toll from the four wars stands at 106, officials say.

___

UNITED NATIONS — The chair of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s presidency called upon the United Nations to uphold its commitment to human rights, citing ethnic inequality within his own country.

Željko Komšić is the Croat member of the western Balkan country’s presidency, which is shared between the country’s Croats, Bozniak Muslims and Serbs.

Komšić on Wednesday hailed bilateral and regional cooperation during the pandemic, saying neighbors provided aid before multilateral institutions did. But later in his speech, he spoke of neighbors’ intentions to annex parts of his country by fomenting ethnic tensions within.

Bosnia was the site of a bloody civil war in the 1990s that ended with the Dayton Peace Agreement. Komšić says the international agreement created complex institutions that make it difficult for the country to come to a political consensus that would allow it to move toward “a functioning state.”

He lambasted conditions that have created political, electoral and social inequality within his own country on ethnic and religious lines. In an address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Croatia’s president also called for electoral reform in Bosnia, saying its Croats were marginalized.

Komšić bemoaned population outflows, saying a substantial segment of the population, including those of working age and with young families, have left Bosnia for better business and human rights opportunities. At the same time, Bosnia has received economic migrants from elsewhere. He says this combination has created additional social problems.

__

UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan, the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.

Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.

“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of a CBS interview due to be broadcast Sunday.

“Of course, the U.S. should do a lot and should invest a lot because the U.S. has been there for the last 20 years but why, why? First, these questions should be answered by the U.S.”

Afghan refugees have been fleeing their country since last month, when the Taliban swept back into power as U.S. forces prepared to withdraw from the country at the end of August.

A day earlier, Erdogan used his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York to warn of a potential wave of refugees sparked by climate change. Turkey is experiencing growing discontent at the levels of migration since the start of the Syrian conflict a decade ago.

The government is in the process of bolstering security on its eastern border with Iran, including a wall, amid fears that the Taliban’s rule could drive refugees, many trying to reach Europe, to Turkey’s frontier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. The UN representative of Afghanistan's former regime was expected to defy the Taliban with an address Monday after the group requested its new foreign minister be allowed to speak instead. The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Monday requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi be allowed to "participate." The letter noted that Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan's UN envoy under Ashraf Ghani, who was ousted last month, "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Iran’s president slams US in first speech to UN as leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s new president slammed U.S. sanctions imposed on his nation as a mechanism of war, using his first U.N address since his swearing-in to forcefully call out Washington’s policies in the region and the growing political schism within America. President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday...
POTUS
The Jewish Press

Afghanistan and Its Implications for Israel and the Palestinians

In May 2000, following massive pressure from left-wing organizations and after failing to reach an agreement with Syria and Hezbollah, PM Ehud Barak ordered the hasty withdrawal of the IDF from south Lebanon. Israel’s local ally—the South Lebanese Army, the establishment and maintenance of which had cost millions of dollars—collapsed and was unable to hold out against Hezbollah. Eighteen years of Israeli military presence ended in a frightened and confused retreat.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Željko Komšić
Reuters

Palestinians urge Sudan to hand over confiscated assets

GAZA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority urged Sudan's government on Saturday to hand over assets it has seized as part of a crackdown targeting Sudan-based operations to fund the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Sudan was long an ally of Hamas under former President Omar al-Bashir but since he...
WORLD
The Independent

Imran Khan paints Pakistan as victim of US ungratefulness

Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.In a prerecorded speech aired during the evening, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range of topics that included climate change, global Islamophobia and “the plunder of the developing world by their corrupt elites” — the latter of which he likened to what the East India Company did to India.It was for India's government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labeling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu...
WORLD
AFP

Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory Friday or he said he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. In a virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly, Abbas called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "convene an international peace conference." But along with that request he also issued an ultimatum. "We must state that Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Palestinian Refugees#The Un General Assembly#The United Nations#Hamas#Islamic#Israeli#U N#The U N General Assembly#Unrwa#Jordanian#Jews#Palestinians#Balkan#Croats#Serbs#Turkish#Syrians#Afghan#Cbs
Washington Post

Contrary to Biden’s U.N. speech, the U.S. is still at war

President Biden gave a solid speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, but one line brought many observers up short. “I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the U.S. not at war,” he said to applause. “We have turned the page.”. But have we...
POTUS
spectrumnews1.com

Dutch king's speech outlines limited government plans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year on Tuesday in his traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term that came amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition. With the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in caretaker mode...
IMMIGRATION
Action News Jax

The Latest: Biden pleads for action on climate in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS — Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called hope “a highly desirable commodity in these difficult times” in his address at the U.N. General Assembly. Solih’s foreign minister, Abdulla Shahid, is presiding over the U.N. General Assembly. Addressing him, Solih said Tuesday that it was apt his tenure is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Theoneste Bagosora, architect of Rwanda genocide, dies at 80

Theoneste Bagosora, a former Rwandan army colonel regarded as the architect of the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed, died in a hospital in Mali on Saturday. His son Achille Bagosora announced the death in a Facebook post: “Rest in Peace, Papa.”Bagosora was serving a 35-year sentence after being found guilty of crimes against humanity by the then-International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. Bagosora, 80, had been sentenced to life in 2008 but on appeal his sentence was reduced to 35 years in prison.Known as a hardliner within...
AFRICA
Reuters

China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

TAIPEI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their...
POLITICS
AFP

Serbian troops on heightened alert at Kosovo border

Serbian troops were on a heightened state of alert on Sunday after the government in Belgrade accused neighbouring Kosovo of "provocations" by sending special police units to the border. "After the provocations by the (special police) units...
POLITICS
The Independent

Haitians returning to a homeland that's far from welcoming

Deported from the United States Pierre Charles landed a week ago in Port-au-Prince a capital more dangerous and dystopian than the one he’d left four years before. Unable to reach his family, he left the airport alone, on foot.Charles was unsure how to make his way to the Carrefour neighborhood through a city shrouded in smoke and dust, often tolling with gunfire from gangs and police. On the airport road, the 39-year-old laborer tried unsuccessfully to flag down packed buses. He asked motorcycle drivers to take him but was told again and again that the trip was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: In Qom, where Iran outbreak began, virus rages on

In Iran's holy city of Qom, where Shiite scholars study and pilgrims travel to a shrine believed to be a gate to heaven, the Islamic Republic's coronavirus outbreak began and still rages to this day. While Iran works to vaccinate its 80 million people, many in Qom have not sought out the shots, authorities say. In one recent week, the city administered only 17,000 shots daily out of its capacity of 30,000, provincial health department chief Mohammad Reza Qadir said. One reason for that is a hesitancy by some based on religion. In the outbreak's first days, religious leaders...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
PROTESTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy